7 people in the running for Inuvialuit Regional Corporation chair
An all-candidate forum is scheduled for Jan. 28, and the election will take place the next day in Inuvik at the Midnight Sun Complex.
Seven people have put their names forward to become the next chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.
Duane Smith is the incumbent.
The list of nominees includes:
- Wayne Gordon
- Merven Gruben
- Richard McLeod
- Randal Pokiak
- Kenneth Ruben
- Duane Smith
- Kurt Wainman
According to a news release from the corporation, the 42 directors of the community corporations of Aklavik, Inuvik, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Tuktoyaktuk and Ulukhaktok are able to vote.
The winner will serve a three-year term.