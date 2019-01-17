Skip to Main Content
7 people in the running for Inuvialuit Regional Corporation chair

7 people in the running for Inuvialuit Regional Corporation chair

An all-candidate forum is scheduled for Jan. 28, and the election will take place the next day in Inuvik at the Midnight Sun Complex.

2019 IRC chair election scheduled for Jan. 29

CBC News ·
The election is scheduled to be held Jan. 29 at the Midnight Sun Complex in Inuvik. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Seven people have put their names forward to become the next chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.

Duane Smith is the incumbent.

The list of nominees includes:

  • Wayne Gordon
  • Merven Gruben
  • Richard McLeod
  • Randal Pokiak
  • Kenneth Ruben
  • Duane Smith
  • Kurt Wainman

An all-candidate forum is scheduled for Jan. 28, and the election will take place the next day in Inuvik at the Midnight Sun Complex.

According to a news release from the corporation, the 42 directors of the community corporations of Aklavik, Inuvik, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Tuktoyaktuk and Ulukhaktok are able to vote.

The winner will serve a three-year term.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us