Your North: CBC North's best reader photos of 2018

Every week, we ask for your best photos from across the North, and every week, you deliver. It is a difficult task to narrow down your incredible submissions throughout the year, but with 2018 coming to a close, here are our choices for the 30 best user-submitted shots of the year.

Many more are deserving, but enjoy our top 10, plus 20 honourable mentions:

1. Is he smiling, grimacing, or sucking on a sour candy? In any case, the expressive face of this sheep, taken at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve by Douglas Gee, had the right emotions for us: it's our favourite reader photo of the year. (Submitted by Douglas Gee)

2. Our runner-up shot of the year comes from Kugluktuk, Nunavut. Amanda Peat sent us this striking photo of RCMP Const. Jeffrey Peat, saluting the flag outside the RCMP detachment in honour of Const. Graham Holmes, who died while off-duty in a snowmobile accident near the community. (Submitted by Amanda Peat)

3. Rounding out our top three, the emotion of Dene handgames is perfectly captured in this shot by Cody Steven Mantla, who took it during a three-day tournament in Fort Smith, N.W.T., in late June. (Submitted by Cody Steven Mantla)

4. When you're at the top of the food chain, you can sleep wherever you want. Jack Willie breaks into the top five with this breathtaking shot of a giant polar bear near Arctic Bay, Nunavut. (Submitted by Jack Willie)

5. Caused by ice fog reflecting light from communities, light pillars are a stunning Northern phenomenon. Sylvain Paradis beautifully captured the pillars over Inukjuaq, Nunavik, in April. (Submitted by Sylvain Paradis)

6. 'What's with all this snow? Someone told me it's the first day of spring!' Tony Gonda translated for this Yukon squirrel. She did not seem phased one bit by the fresh snow received on the change of seasons. (Submitted by Tony Gonda)

7. When the weather at the Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, fishing derby doesn't co-operate, you stay warm the traditional way. Albert Netser snapped this uniquely Northern shot of Rosemary Sandy, fishing under polar bear furs. (Albert Netser/Submitted by James Sandy)

8. All bunched up: Johnny Oovaut sent us this amazing shot of muskox, taken near Quaqtaq, Nunavik. (Submitted by Johnny Oovaut)

9. Ray Chiasson breaks into our top 10 with this majestic shot of the aurora, taken from the ice road between Yellowknife and Detah, N.W.T. (Submitted by Ray Chiasson)

10. We hope you find something today that makes you as happy as Dunigan Paliak, who made this face after finding his first egg near Coral Harbour, Nunavut. This happy camper just could not be denied a spot in our top 10. (Submitted by Aupaluk Murphy)

Honourable mentions

Honourable mention: 'A majestic husky steals my phone to take a selfie,' says Moses Totalik, who sent this cheeky shot to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. (Submitted by Moses Totalik)

Honourable mention: Snowmobile racing is serious business at Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.'s Beluga Jamboree. Francis Anderson captured this great shot of the action. (Submitted by Francis Anderson)

Honourable mention: The Snowking castle is always a highlight of Yellowknife's winter months. Martin Male caught the landmark in all its glory, complete with aurora, the perfect backdrop. (Submitted by Martin Male)

Honourable mention: Being a provider is tough work! George Qulaut sent us this shot of a group of youth caribou hunting for their grandparents near Hall Beach, Nunavut. (Submitted by George Qulaut)

Honourable mention: 'Can't you see I'm taking a bath?' Actually, this female grizzly was in the midst of a fishing expedition near Atlin, B.C., when caught by the camera of Yukon photographer Robert Postma. (Submitted by Robert Postma)

Honourable mention: A late entry, this December shot shows the waxwings are still out in Whitehorse, Yukon. Jen Darling sent us this gorgeous photo from the Copper Ridge neighbourhood. (Submitted by Jen Darling)

Honourable mention: It's never too early in the season to get some ice time in. This shot from Kuujjuaq, Nunavik's Aysa Bakir looks like a postcard. (Submitted by Aysa Bakir)

Honourable mention: Does it get more Northern than this? Genevieve Desrosiers sent us this serene scene from Puvirnituq, Nunavik. (Submitted by Genevieve Desrosiers)

Honourable mention: Delicate and beautiful. Charun Stone sent us this shot of a frozen bubble from Watson Lake, Yukon. (Submitted by Charun Stone)

Honourable mention: What are you looking at? Sarah Swan sent us this shot of her husband Steve's encounter with a curious fox, dubbed 'Freddy' by her children, on the Ingraham Trail, near Yellowknife. (David Swan/Submitted by Sarah Swan)

Honourable mention: Takeshi Hanatani met up with a photogenic lynx on Yukon's South Canol Road who seemed to know how to work the camera angles. 'He or she took a nap after this photo session,' Hanatani wrote. (Submitted by Takeshi Hanatani)

Honourable mention: All business. Here's four-year-old Mavis Jane Kolola of Arviat, Nunavut, standing in front of drying nipku (dried caribou) while her dad, Glen Irkok, prepares more meat. (Submitted by Ida Kolola)

Honourable mention: Resilience! Abilli Oweetaluktuk sent this lovely winter shot of a stubborn bit of flora to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. (Submitted by Abilli Oweetaluktuk)

Honourable mention: 'The first sunset of December and one of the last of 2018,' writes Kristian Binder, who took this stunning shot with a drone in Inuvik, Northwest Territories, just before the sun disappeared for the rest of December. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

Honourable mention: This is Tom, the greater white-fronted goose. Lynn McKay sent us this photo of him in the fall, saying he's been stomping around their front yard in Checkpoint, N.W.T. As you can see, he's very photogenic! (Submitted by Lynn McKay)

Honourable mention: The best aurora leave you breathless. You have to believe that this wall of lights, captured beautifully by Kugluktuk, Nunavut's Bill Williams, fit the bill. (Submitted by Bill Williams)

Honourable mention: A true camper in the making. Leah Unaluk sent us this photo of one-year-old Tom Colin Josie Unaluk, taken during their Canada Day celebrations in Puvirnituq, Nunavik. 'He watched us during the picnic and started preparing his marshmallow all by himself while we watched him,' she said. (Submitted by Leah Unaluk)

Honourable mention: One of our earliest submissions to make the list, Paul Nuyalia sent us this amazing photo from Iqaluit in January. He said he was 'playing with water and the cold' last weekend, creating an incredible 'wings' illusion. (Submitted by Paul Nuyalia)

Honourable mention: A mid-January hot bath with a cool view! Jeremy Mareschal shared this look at Whitehorse from a 'hippie hot tub with the fire pit under the bath.' (Submitted by Jeremy Mareschal)