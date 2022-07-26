2 Yukon First Nations' housing projects share $11 million in federal funding

Two Yukon First Nation housing projects received an infusion of federal cash Monday.

Ahmed Hussein, the federal minister of housing, said the government is providing $5 million for the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation in Dawson City to create 14 new shelter and transitional housing units, and $6 million to the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations to build 20 rental units.

Hussein said during a news conference Monday that the Dawson City shelter "will support adult male residents of Dawson City and Trondek Hwëch'in members living across the Yukon who are either experiencing homelessness or are at risk of experiencing homelessness."

The shelter, which is currently under construction across the street from the current, temporary shelter, will include supported living, transitional housing units and emergency beds.

Minister of housing Ahmed Hussein, left, holds the plans for the men's shelter in Dawson City with Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation Chief Roberta Joseph and John Streicker, Yukon minister's of energy, mines and resources. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation Chief Roberta Joseph said the men's shelter is based on the community's needs.

"In the tragic and unfortunate landscape of homelessness, men often fall through the cracks as housing priority is designated to women and children mainly," she said.

"When our vulnerable are supported, it strengthens our whole community."

Joseph added that the First Nation took a lot of care in designing the building to include aspects that were important to their ancestors and significant to their culture.

"These include colours, textures and materials inspired by our traditional fish drying racks, canoe design, local forest environment, salmon and Orchid rocks from the river in our traditional territory," she said.

"We are not just building a homeless shelter. We are investing in people's lives and healing," she added.

"This project is good news as it will provide housing supports and give hope for men in Dawson," said Yukon Minister John Striecker who was standing in for Minister Ranj Pillai, who is responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation.

Five townhomes in Whitehorse neighbourhood

The Champagne and Aishihik First Nations's housing project includes 20 one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are currently being built in Whitehorse's Whistle Bend neighbourhood.

The Champagne and Aishihik First Nations construction project in Whitehorses Whistle Bend neighbourhood that will provide housing for 20 individuals and families in five townhomes. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

In addition to the federal funding, the Yukon Housing Corporation committed $600,000 in funding for the project.

The federal funding announced Monday comes on the heels of the opening of the 45-unit Corner Community Building last Thursday in downtown Whitehorse which the federal government contributed funding toward.

It also helped fund the conversion of Whitehorse's High Country Inn into 55 supportive housing units for women, youth and indigenous people who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk of it.