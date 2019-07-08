2 Yellowknifers charged in downtown shooting

Yellowknife RCMP have charged two Yellowknife men in relation to a shooting in a downtown apartment building on May 26 that left one man injured.

In a press release Monday, police say Billy McNeely, 38, and Aaron Stoodley, 31, both of Yellowknife, have been charged with firearms offences in relation to the incident.

Police say the two men are "suspects that were in the vicinity" of the shooting.

Neither man has been charged with the shooting itself.

RCMP say they "believe the two men were connected to criminal activities in the area of Grayling Manor the morning of the incident, but no evidence at this point is linking them to causing the victim's injuries."

The police investigation continues.

RCMP ask anyone who witnessed suspicious activity May 26, in the area of 53 Street and 50 Avenue, between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

McNeely was scheduled to appear in court Monday, while police say Stoodley is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 20.