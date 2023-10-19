2 weeks without power 'pretty tough' for Pangnirtung, Nunavut, mom

A mother in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, says she's been left to figure out how to repair her home after a damaged power pole took down the mast that connected it to power.

Jenna Qaqqasiq's house has been without power since the night of Oct. 5, when gusting winds in excess of 100 kilometres per hour pummelled the south end of Baffin Island.

The storm caused a community-wide power outage in Pangnirtung, forcing the Qulliq Energy Corporation to fly in crews to repair damaged infrastructure.

Qaqqasiq and her small children, some of whom have disabilities, have been relying on a generator for heat and a Coleman stove for cooking ever since.

"For eight days, we waited in our home, expecting someone to connect our power line," she told CBC Igalaaq host Eva Michael.

"It was only finally on the eighth day … I was told that I'm responsible for the damages."

Qaqqasiq has been relying on a generator hooked up to her furnace to heat her home. (Submitted by Jenna Qaqqasiq)

That's because the damaged part — the electrical mast — is on her property, despite the fact it was the energy corporation's pole that caused the damage.

Qulliq Energy Corporation told CBC News in a statement that residential owners are on the hook for most forms of electrical damage to buildings in Pangnirtung.

"We can appreciate it is a very difficult situation to be without heat and displaced from their home," the corporation wrote. "We sincerely hope for this situation to be rectified as soon as possible for the residents."

A windstorm in Pangnirtung on Oct. 5 damaged some power poles in the community, one of which broke the electrical mast that connected power to Jenna Qaqqasiq's house. (Submitted by Jenna Qaqqasiq)

Hope for funding

Qaqqasiq said she wants to encourage homeowners — especially Inuit homeowners and unilingual elders — to regularly check their homes and make sure they know what they are liable for, should damage occur.

"It is devastating to be hit this way ... I now know how difficult it is to go this long without power," she said.

Qaqqasiq said she has applied for help through the Nunavut Housing Corporation's emergency repair program and hopes a contractor will be able to fix the damage soon. After that, QEC can reconnect her.

In the meantime, community members have rallied to help, connecting her furnace to a generator supplied by the hamlet and dropping off food and fuel.

Still, managing without power, with young children, has been a big challenge, Qaqqasiq said.

"We've had to spend a lot of time outside our home. Sometimes, being without much light or much heat or water, sometimes we go house to house to our family, especially to my parents," she said.

"[It's] been pretty tough on me and my children."