2 young people arrested in connection to Igloolik Co-op fire

Two people have been arrested in connection to a fire at a grocery store in Igloolik, Nunavut.

Local RCMP say two "young" males were arrested on Aug. 4 and were charged in relation to the Arctic Co-op store fire on Jan. 20.

At the time of the fire, Igloolik's mayor had called a state of emergency as a precaution.

Firefighters had also flown from Iqaluit to relieve emergency crews in Igloolik, a community of around 1,700 people in the Qikiqtaaluk region. Workers from the Qulliq Energy Corporation also flew to the community by charter to fix power outages. Housing units around the store had also been evacuated.

A few days after the fire, Nunavut's Office of the Fire Marshal deemed the incident suspicious.

The two charged are set to appear in court on Sept. 1 in Igloolik.