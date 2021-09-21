Nunavut confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases: 1 in Kinngait, 1 in Kugluktuk

There are two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nunavut on Tuesday, including the first case in Nunavut's Kitikmeot region.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said in a news release that one case is in Kinngait and one is in Kugluktuk. That makes a total of five active cases in the territory, with three in Kinngait.

"Both individuals are doing well and are isolating. I urge Nunavummiut to follow the public health measures in place and remind them that masks are now mandatory across the territory," Patterson said in a statement.

Officials said contact tracing in ongoing and public health measures in place in both communities won't be changing at this time.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET to arrange testing or notify their community health centre right away. People are asked to not go to the health centre in person, and to immediately isolate at home for 14 days.

Vaccines are also still available across the territory. People can call their health centre to make an appointment or walk into Iqaluit Public Health every weekday for those 18 years and over and Wednesday for those aged 12 to 17.