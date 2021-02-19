2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Arviat

The government of Nunavut confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 Friday in Arviat.

It's the seventh day in a row new cases have been reported in the hamlet of 2,650 people, and it brings the total number of active in the territory to 29, all in Arviat.

Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said in a news release Friday that the territory needs to continue to support Arviat.

"As we head into the weekend, it is imperative that Arviammiut refrain from visiting, maintain strong physical distancing and wear masks when outside their households," he said in the release.

It also said travel in and out of Arviat is restricted, except for emergency or essential purposes.

The release added that all the individuals who have contracted the disease are doing well and isolating at home.

It added that contact tracing is ongoing in Arviat and that the territory's rapid response team continues to support the community health team.

The release also stated that Arviammiut who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can call their health centre for an appointment. Vaccine clinics in the territory are ongoing.

According to the government's website, there have been 322 people in Nunavut who have contracted COVID-19. Of those, 288 have been in Arviat.

A total of 302 people in Nunavut have recovered from COVID-19 and one has died. In addition, 6,915 Nunavummiut have received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine so far.