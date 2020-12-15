2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nunavut

The Nunavut government reported two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the territory to 45, all in Arviat, it said in a news release Tuesday.

"Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation," the release said.

It stated that as of yesterday, 915 COVID-19 tests had come back negative in Arviat while testing continues in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove.

In total, there have 258 COVID-19 cases in Nunavut and 213 have recovered, according to the government's website.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer, urged Nunavummiut to keep gatherings small over the holiday season and respect all public health measures.

"Our main goal throughout the holiday season should be to ensure the ongoing health and well-being of our family, friends and elders," he said in the release.

It also asks Nunavummiut who think they've been exposed to COVID-19 to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre right away and immediately isolate at home for 14 days.

The government asks that people do not go to the health centre in person.

The Nunavut government will further update the public in a press conference at 11 a.m. ET on Friday.