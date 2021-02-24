2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in N.W.T., including 1 in Yellowknife

Health officials in the N.W.T. have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19.

One case is a seasonal worker in Yellowknife who arrived from outside the territory, a release sent Tuesday evening reads. Health officials were notified the person tested positive on Feb. 21.

"Public health's investigation is ongoing," the release reads. "All known close contacts are isolating and doing well."

The second case is connected to an ongoing outbreak at the territory's Gahcho Kué mine, about 280 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, which has resulted in 19 cases of COVID-19.

Health authorities declared an outbreak there on Feb. 3, and mining operations were suspended three days later.

The individual is not a resident of the N.W.T. So far, 11 out-of-territory workers and eight N.W.T. residents have been confirmed positive as a result of the outbreak.

The release says that "because of unknown transmission chains," every worker leaving the mine is deemed a potential contact.

Since the outbreak was declared, all returning workers have been isolating for 14 days on their departure. The release says 75 N.W.T. residents have completed that isolation period, and another 30 out-of-territory workers are ready to return home.

Over the past two days, another 57 N.W.T. workers have entered isolation after leaving the mine, and 67 out-of-territory workers have been "repatriated to their home provinces."