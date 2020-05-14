2 more charged in death of 22-year-old Breanna Menacho

Two more people have been charged in the death of 22-year-old Breanna Menacho in Yellowknife.

In a press release Thursday, RCMP said 24-year-old Jordan Nande of Fort Liard, N.W.T., and 21-year-old Lisa Brule of Yellowknife, are now charged with murder, accessory after the fact.

Nande and Brule are scheduled to appear in court May 19.

On May 8, RCMP announced they had charged 27-year-old Devon Larabie with murder, in relation to Menacho's death.

Devon Larabie was arrested at his Lanky Court apartment the evening of May 6, according to the RCMP. The RCMP said Larabie was arrested shortly after they found Menacho's body at the same housing complex.

Larabie's next court appearance is scheduled for June 16.

Three people have now been charged in relation to the death of Breanna Menacho. (RCMP)

"Our investigators have been working diligently to reach the progress so far," states RCMP Insp. Alexandre Laporte. "We remain in contact with Ms. Menacho's family and will continue to do so in this difficult time."

On Tuesday, Friends and family grieved for the young woman's death in Tulita, N.W.T.