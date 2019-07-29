2 dead after boat hits bridge in Tagish, Yukon

RCMP say two people are dead following a weekend boat crash in Tagish, Yukon.

Police received a call from an injured passenger on the boat early Sunday morning, RCMP said in a news release.

Officers found 50-year-old Martin Pelletier, of Tagish, and 26-year-old Candace Gordon, of Whitehorse, dead at the scene, said Yukon's chief coroner, Heather Jones, in a news release.

Jones said Pelletier was driving the boat at the time of the crash.

The injured caller, a 28-year-old man, was taken by helicopter to Whitehorse General Hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries. That man's name has not been released.

RCMP said the boat that struck the Tagish River bridge "sustained significant damage." Investigators seized the boat for their investigation.

Police said they haven't yet determined the cause of the crash, but listed visibility and impairment as factors.