2 dead in single vehicle incident west of Junction 37 on Alaska Highway

Yukon RCMP say two people are dead following a motor vehicle incident on the Alaska Highway.

Police went to the scene on Oct. 26, after a truck driver reported seeing vehicle tracks in the snow leading off the road at Kilometre 1007 of the Alaska Highway, west of Junction 37.

When police arrived at about 10:30 p.m., they found a small car that had gone down a steep embankment.

RCMP say both occupants had been ejected from the vehicle. The man and woman were pronounced dead.

Police say the initial investigation indicates the driver failed to negotiate the curve of the highway and went off the road. They say it isn't clear when the incident took place.

Watson Lake RCMP and the Yukon Coroner's Service are continuing to investigate.