2 COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife confirmed, one new presumptive case at N.W.T. diamond mine

Two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife announced last week have been confirmed, the Northwest Territories government said in a press release Wednesday, while another presumptive case was identified at an N.W.T. mine.

The individuals with confirmed cases in Yellowknife are still isolating at home, the news release states.

Public health isolated one identified contact.

It says it also followed up on more than 50 potential contacts from a gym, Anytime Fitness, where the infected person was believed to have been. Many of the individuals on the list were not at the gym at the date and time identified in the exposure notification. More than 20 people were given isolation advice so far, the release says.

The territory says the "chances are very high that we would have had patients presenting with symptoms already" which is a "promising sign."

But to be safe, it says it's requesting all contacts to be tested on Thursday "for added assurance" and said these tests will be "completed on short-order."

There is no indication of further transmission, the territory says.

However, the release says the territory will continue to monitor the situation and that the exposure notification associated with these positive cases will remain active until at least 14 days after the dates and times listed for each place.

The territory says this is because it can't guarantee whether it has reached all possible contacts.

"An aggressive contact investigation has been initiated and every possible step is being taken

to minimize risk to our communities," the release says.

People at gym or police station should isolate

The territory added that there may be "outstanding potential contact" from the Yellowknife RCMP public waiting area.

Last week, health officials advised that anyone who was in the RCMP Yellowknife Detachment public waiting area on Oct. 13 between 11 and 11:30 a.m. must self-isolate at home for 14 days, and monitor for symptoms closely.

"We urge anyone who was in this location at the identified date and time to contact Yellowknife Public Health at 867-767-9120 and isolate immediately," the Wednesday release says.

Anyone who may have been at either of the potential exposure locations are also asked to isolate immediately at home and contact the Yellowknife Public Health unit.

Presumptive case at N.W.T. mine

A new presumptive positive test for COVID-19 has also been reported at Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine.

The test was completed with the mine's onsite testing equipment. The mine is a remote fly-in/fly-out location about 280 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife and owned by the De Beers Group.

According to a release from the company, the case was detected in an employee who was asymptomatic upon arrival at the site.

The employee, who the company says is doing "well," is in a dedicated wing for quarantine on site. The 18 other employees who tested negative are, out of an "abundance of caution," also in quarantine.

The company says it's working alongside the N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer and will conduct follow up testing.

N.W.T. case counts jumps by 3

The new confirmed cases on Wednesday, along with a confirmed case in Inuvik on Tuesday brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the N.W.T. to eight.

The territory warns that even though the cases and contacts are being monitored, residents should be vigilant and must take steps to prevent the spread of the virus including keeping physical distance from others, wearing non-medical face masks when distance is not possible, and frequent hand-washing.