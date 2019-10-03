2 facing drug charges after Inuvik RCMP seizure

Two people have been charged for drug-related offences after RCMP seized a scale and cash in Inuvik, N.W.T.

In a news release, police say they received reports of drug activity at a home, conducted surveillance and, on Sept. 25, executed a search warrant. During the search, they say they found a digital scale, cellular devices and a large sum of money.

RCMP say the scale had what appeared to be crack cocaine residue on it.

A 19-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., is charged with proceeds of crime over $5,000, trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine.

A 45-year-old woman from Inuvik is charged with trafficking cocaine.

They both have scheduled court appearances.