Yellowknife resident tests positive for COVID-19, no public exposure

One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Yellowknife.

The N.W.T. resident tested positive after returning from travel outside the territory.

In a statement Tuesday, the office of the chief public health officer wrote that the individual is isolating and doing well and that there is no risk to the public at this time.

The new diagnosis comes only three days after another travel-related case in Fort Smith.

The chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, reminds residents that an increase in the virus is expected as travel volume increases into the territory and COVID numbers are up elsewhere in Canada.

With the delta variant on the rise, Kandola said we're shifting into a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," urging residents to get their jab as protection for themselves and their communities.

"This incident demonstrates that the current public health measures are working to identify cases early and minimize the risk of further spread," she said in a news release.

The new positive test brings the total number of active cases in the territory to two.