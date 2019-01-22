For the first time, a woman is in charge of the RCMP in Nunavut.

Chief Superintendent Amanda Jones took over as commanding officer of the territory's V Division on Monday.

Jones was previously the officer in charge of criminal operations at G Division in the Northwest Territories, according to an RCMP press release issued Tuesday.

As top cop in Nunavut, Jones is responsible for 25 detachments and 185 employees.

Jones was born in Montreal and grew up in Halifax, where she got a bachelor of arts from Dalhousie University.

She joined the RCMP in 1992 and has served in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.

In 2001, Jones was part of a nine-month United Nations mission in Kosovo.

Jones has been recognized with a number of awards during her time on the force, including the Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal, the United Nations Mission in Kosovo Medal, the Queen's Golden and Diamond Jubilee Medals and the RCMP Long Service Medal.

Jones takes over from former Nunavut Chief Supt. Michael Jeffrey, who served in the role from November, 2014 until Jan. 2, 2019.

Jeffrey left the position because his contract was up, said Danielle Pollack, spokesperson for the RCMP in Nunavut. He has moved on to another job in Ottawa.

Jones is the eighth person to fill the commanding officer role in Nunavut since V Division was established in 1999.

A change of command ceremony will take place on May 1.