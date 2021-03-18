17-year-old male dead after shed fire in Whitehorse

A 17-year-old male is dead after a fire in Whitehorse on Wednesday morning.

Officials are investigating the fire that took place in a shed located at the back of a residence in the Copper Ridge area, according to a news release sent by Yukon Coroner's Service on Thursday morning.

The shed was used for recreational purposes and was occupied when the fire was reported.

The teenager's body was located inside of the shed, the release stated, adding that he lived in the residence on the same property.

A full autopsy is scheduled for next week in Abbotsford, B.C., the release states.

The ongoing investigation involves the Yukon Coroner's Service, the Whitehorse Fire Department, and Whitehorse RCMP.

"Yukon Coroner Services extends our appreciation to the Whitehorse Fire Department and the RCMP and our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said the release.