Yukon reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

The Yukon reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in the territory as of Monday, according to the government's website. It brings the total number of active cases to 53. 

The Yukon government reported Monday 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the last three days across the territory. Meanwhile, the Vuntut Gwitchin government said there were three active cases and five presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Old Crow, pictured above. (Mia Sheldon/CBC)

It brings the total number of active cases to 53. The latest numbers cover the cases reported from Dec. 10 at 7 a.m. to Dec. 13 at 7 a.m.

On Saturday, in a post on Facebook, the Vuntut Gwitchin government said there were three active cases and five presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Old Crow, Yukon.

A number of public health restrictions were loosened on Dec. 4 in Yukon. Last week, the territory announced the first two cases of omicron in the territory.

Also last week, the territory's first vaccination clinics for children aged 5 to 11 were held in Whitehorse. 

