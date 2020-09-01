16 people displaced after weekend fire in Inuvik

Sixteen people have been displaced after a fire destroyed two homes and severely damaged two others in Inuvik, N.W.T., over the weekend.

An unspecified number of people were injured in the home where the fire started, and they went to get medical attention before the firefighters arrived, wrote Jay Boast, a spokesperson for the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, in an email on Tuesday. He said he couldn't comment on their condition.

On Saturday, the Town of Inuvik said an early morning fire resulted in significant damage to structures on Wolverine Road, and that "multiple parties" sought medical attention for burns and smoke inhalation.

Boast said all four homes were privately owned, single-family residences.

Inuvik’s senior administrative officer says that, at one point during the blaze, all four houses were on fire and the wind threatened to spread it further. (Kristian Binder)

It's still unclear what caused the fire.

The office of the fire marshal, along with the RCMP, the Inuvik fire chief, and other agencies are investigating, said Boast, but the damage is so extensive that it's unlikely investigators will be able to determine the cause.

He said the homes have been released to the "involved insurers and resident owners."

Several online fundraisers started

At least five GoFundMe campaigns have been started to help those affected by the fire. One says a man lost everything and "all he has left is the clothes he has on."

Another says a family lost its home, vehicles "and all worldly belongings…. Thankfully, they all made it out of their home safely. Things can be replaced, people can not."

Grant Hood, Inuvik's senior administrative officer, said in an email that the first fire truck arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of being called.

He wrote that, at one point during the blaze, all four houses were on fire and the wind threatened to further spread the flames.

"Given the circumstances, it shows just how well trained our fire department is," he said.

Hood said that, as far as he knows, everyone put out by the fire has been temporarily housed by friends or relatives.

"As [for] a long term, I cannot answer that as I frankly don't know what is available right now," he said.

"It might be an opportunity for some row houses that are boarded up [to] be reopened, even on a temporary basis."

The damage is so extensive that it's unlikely investigators will be able to determine the cause of the blaze, says Jay Boast, spokesperson for the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs. (Kristian Binder)

The total cost of the damage is also unclear right now.

Boast said insurance adjusters were expected in town on Tuesday and that the fire marshal will try to get an estimated loss.

"Needless to say it will be quite substantial with the loss or damage to four residences including much of the contents," Boast said.

Passing on a message from the fire marshal, Boast reminded residents that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors "provide early warning signs and save lives."