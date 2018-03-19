157 N.W.T. businesses receive CanNor's COVID-19 relief funding
Since the grant was announced in May, CanNor has given out $4.7 million to N.W.T businesses
Over 150 businesses in the Northwest Territories have received federal relief funding since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor) announced it was providing an additional $34.3 million for small and medium-sized businesses in the three territories that have been affected by COVID-19.
On Monday, CanNor said that since the grant was announced on May 13, it has given out $4.7 million in funding to 157 N.W.T. businesses.
The funding is designed to help with short-term relief on operational costs, and is a non-repayable grant for a maximum period of four months, retroactive to April 1, 2020. Businesses can receive anywhere between $2,500 to $100,000, according to the government's website.
Priority will be given to businesses with less than 20 employees, says the government.
The $34.3 million funding represents the territories' portion of a nearly $1-billion Regional Relief and Recovery Fund announced in April by Ottawa.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.