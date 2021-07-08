West Point First Nation gathers for 100th anniversary of Treaty 11

The West Point First Nation in Hay River, N.W.T., got together with Dene leaders and community members for a three-day event starting on Wednesday for the 100th anniversary of Treaty 11.

On June 24, 1921, a treaty party came to Northwest Territories, with the intention of convincing the Dene to sign Treaty 11, the last of Canada's numbered treaties. A stop in Fort Providence, N.W.T., was the first of eight that summer, as the party travelled down the Mackenzie River.

The treaty covers 950,000 square kilometres of the western N.W.T. from Fort Providence to the Arctic Ocean, and includes corners of Yukon and Nunavut.

The commemoration activities include a community feast, a feeding the fire ceremony, bow and arrow making, traditional crafts and more. The event will go until Friday.

Take a look at the photos of the anniversary event so far: