North·New

West Point First Nation gathers for 100th anniversary of Treaty 11

Commemoration events include a community feast and bow and arrow making workshops

CBC News ·
Walter Landry, left, Jeff Canadien, Sheldon Minoza, Adam Nadli, Keegan Nadli and Allen Farcy. A drum circle helped kick off the celebration of Treaty 11 at the West Point First Nation in Hay River, N.W.T. (Nicole Wang for CBC North)

The West Point First Nation in Hay River, N.W.T., got together with Dene leaders and community members for a three-day event starting on Wednesday for the 100th anniversary of Treaty 11. 

On June 24, 1921, a treaty party came to Northwest Territories, with the intention of convincing the Dene to sign Treaty 11, the last of Canada's numbered treaties. A stop in Fort Providence, N.W.T., was the first of eight that summer, as the party travelled down the Mackenzie River. 

The treaty covers 950,000 square kilometres of the western N.W.T. from Fort Providence to the Arctic Ocean, and includes corners of Yukon and Nunavut. 

The commemoration activities include a community feast, a feeding the fire ceremony, bow and arrow making, traditional crafts and more. The event will go until Friday.

Take a look at the photos of the anniversary event so far:

Chief of the Dehcho First Nations, Kenny Cayen, second from right, takes part in a feeding the fire ceremony as part of the 100th anniversary of Treaty 11 commemoration in West Point First Nation in Hay River, N.W.T. (Nicole Wang for CBC North)
Kenny Cayen, grand chief of Dehcho First Nations, gives remarks. (Nicole Wang for CBC North)
Dene National Chief Norman Yakeleya, left, with Kenny Cayen, grand chief of Dehcho First Nations. (Nicole Wang for CBC North)
Community leaders and members gathered for the 100th anniversary of Treaty 11 commemoration in West Point First Nation in Hay River, N.W.T. (Nicole Wang for CBC North)
Chief Kenny Cayen helps feed the fire with Karen Filker, while drummers play behind them. (Nicole Wang for CBC North)
Keegan Nadli, left, and Sheldon Minoza feeding the fire. (Nicole Wang for CBC North)
Drummers play as part of the three-day commemoration event for the 100th anniversay of Treaty 11. (Nicole Wang for CBC North)
A flag for the Dehcho First Nations flies overhead near the community's commemoration event. (Nicole Wang for CBC North)
Dene Nation Chief Norman Yakeleya, left, poses with Dehcho First Nations Grand Chief Kenny Cayen. (Nicole Wang for CBC North)
From left to right: Dene Nation Chief Norman Yakeleya; Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson; Hay River North MLA R.J. Simpson; Karen Filker; and Kenny Cayen, grand chief of Dehcho First Nations. (Nicole Wang for CBC North)
