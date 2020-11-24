10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nunavut, live update expected Wednesday

Nunavut reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday putting the territory's total active cases at 142.

Nine of those cases were confirmed in Arviat for a total of 107 positive cases in the community, according to a news release from the territorial government Tuesday morning. There was also a new case reported in Rankin Inlet, putting that community's total at 19 positive cases.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said in a statement that it's important for Nunavummiut to strictly follow public health measures as daily totals of COVID-19 rise across Canada.

"As we head into our second week of increased restrictions in the territory, every single one of us needs to stay committed and dedicated to slowing and stopping the spread of this virus in our communities," Patterson said.

There's still no evidence of community transmission in Rankin Inlet or Whale Cove, the territory says.

Everyone still actively infected with COVID-19 is "regularly monitored in isolation and continue to do well, with mild to moderate symptoms," the release says.

There have been 158 tests completed in Rankin Inlet as of Monday with negative results, the territory says. Testing in Arviat has yielded 375 negative tests while testing in Whale Cove has yielded 52 negative tests.

The government is continuing to monitor Sanikiluaq.

The territory says anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus should call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

People can alternatively notify their community health centre and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. People are asked to not go to the health centre in person.

The territory says it will provide an update at a news conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.