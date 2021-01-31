10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Arviat

Nunavut reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all in Arviat.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the territory since the start of the pandemic to 294. Of those, 250 have been in Arviat.

After experiencing a major outbreak of COVID-19 through November and December, the situation seemed to have come under control by the start of the new year. Nunavut reported zero active cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 3.

But on Jan. 22, one new case was reported in Arviat . Another was reported on Jan. 23 and on Jan. 24, 13 cases were reported in the community.

As of Sunday, there were 27 active cases of COVID-19 in Arviat.

No other Nunavut community was reporting active COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, Premier Joe Savikataaq tweeted his gratitude toward Arviat: "Thank you Nunavummiut for your hard work & for following the public health measures. Please stay vigilant & stay healthy."