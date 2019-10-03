10-day containment order issued for Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., as cases rise to 16

N.W.T. health authorities ordered a 10-day lockdown in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., effective Tuesday at noon to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) said in a news release it became aware of 12 more cases Monday evening, which indicates there is community transmission in the hamlet of about 900. Four cases were reported earlier Monday.

N.W.T. leaders — including Premier Caroline Cochrane, Health Minister Julie Green, Tuktoyaktuk Mayor Erwin Elias and acting chief public health officer, Dr. James Talbot — will give more details in a live news conference Tuesday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. Watch it here or on the CBC NWT Facebook page.

Starting at noon Tuesday, people in Tuktoyaktuk can no longer gather indoors with people they don't live with, with a few exceptions including child care arrangements, caregivers to an individual, and people providing health and social services.

People cannot gather outdoors with people they don't live with.

Non-essential businesses and services will have to close, including the Jason Jacobson Youth Centre and the community centre. Students will continue to attend school online.

"Non-essential travel in and out of Tuktoyaktuk is not recommended at this time," the news release states.

Masking in indoor public spaces is now mandatory.

Essential businesses and services can remain open but are limited to 10 people indoors.

The order also states that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate immediately and stay indoors for 10 days. Anyone who is identified as a close contact to someone who tested positive must also isolate for 10 days but can go outside to get some fresh air as long as it isn't somewhere other people congregate.

The order is scheduled to be in place until Nov. 19 at 11:59 p.m.