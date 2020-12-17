New COVID-19 case confirmed in Nunavut

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Nunavut Thursday, according to a government news release.

There are now 37 active cases in the territory, all in Arviat, according to the release.

"Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation," the release reads.

There have been 259 cases in total in Nunavut, with 222 of them having recovered.

Nunavut's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, said that although health officials continue to plan for the arrival of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the new year, he urged Nunavummiut to continue to follow all the public health measures that are in place.

"This vaccine should be considered the first step in a long journey to end COVID-19. It is not a cure, but the best defence we have so far. COVID-19 is here for the long term, and we must all stay vigilant and prepared," Patterson said in the statement.

The government is also asking Nunavummiut who think they've been exposed to COVID-19 to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre right away. They must also immediately isolate at home for 14 days.

The government asks those people not to go to the health centre in person.

The Nunavut government will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory at a news conference on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.