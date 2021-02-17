Nunavut reports 1 new COVID-19 case in Arviat

The government of Nunavut confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Arviat on Wednesday.

It's the fifth day in a row the government has confirmed cases in the hamlet of about 2,650 people.

In a news release, the government also said three people have recovered from the disease and that the number of active cases in the territory stands at 21, all of them in Arviat.

"The impacts of COVID-19 are difficult and tiresome," Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said in the release.

"Following public health measures, getting vaccinated, and being kind to one another are our best tools to get through this outbreak."

The release stated that all individuals are doing well and isolating at home.

It added that contact tracing is ongoing and that the territory's rapid response team is continuing to support the community health team.

What to know if you've been to Arviat since Jan. 12

The government is asking anyone who has traveled to and from Arviat since Jan. 12 to limit their contacts and monitor for symptoms.

"They are also asked to contact their local health centre or Iqaluit public health, if in the city, to help with contact tracing and monitoring," reads the release.

"Travel in and out of Arviat remains restricted, unless for emergency or essential purposes."

The government has announced a clinic schedule for people in seven communities to receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and for people in five communities to receive their second dose.

As of Feb. 16, there have been 323 cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, according to the government's website. Of those, 299 people have recovered and one person has died.