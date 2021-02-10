1 more COVID-19 case reported in Arviat, Nunavut

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Arviat, Nunavut.

As of Wednesday, there were six active cases in the territory, all of them in Arviat, according to a government of Nunavut news release.

"While we are not seeing a surge in cases as we did in November, household transmission is ongoing," said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, in the release.

The release said all individuals are doing well and isolating at home, and that contact tracing is ongoing.

Patterson said in the release that the government knows that overcrowding and visiting contributes to the spread of the virus.

"I know it is not easy but if Arviammiut persevere in their efforts and follow public health measures, we will be able to curb the spread of the virus," he said in the release.

Clinics to receive the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are being held in Arviat this week, from Wednesday until Saturday.

The government said in the news release that Arviammiut who missed the first clinic can call the local health centre to make an appointment to get the vaccine.