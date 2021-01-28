New case of COVID-19 reported in Arviat

The government of Nunavut is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Arviat on Thursday.

There are now 18 active cases in Nunavut, all of which are in the small hamlet.

In a news release Thursday morning, the government said all people currently infected with COVID-19 "are asymptomatic, doing well and are isolating." It added that contact tracing is ongoing and that public health teams are monitoring everyone who is in isolation.

The government is also asking anyone who has traveled to and from Arviat since Jan. 19 to limit their contacts and self-monitor for symptoms.

"They are also asked to contact their local health centre or Iqaluit public health, if in the city, to help with contact tracing and monitoring," reads the release.

Vaccine still available in Arviat

It also said COVID-19 vaccines are still available in Arviat for eligible residents over 18, and people are asked to call the health centre to make an appointment.

Vaccines were administered in the community earlier this month. The territorial government announced that a second dose of the vaccine will be available in Arviat for residents from Feb. 11-13 and Feb. 15.

Dr. Micheal Patterson, Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer, urged all Nunavummiut who are eligible to get vaccinated.

"It's important that everyone continue to practise all public health measures for the foreseeable future. Public health and community commitment are in everyone's best interest," he said in the release.

Those who think they have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Do not go to the health centre in person, the territory says.