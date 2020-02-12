1 person dead after collision on highway between Behchoko and Yellowknife

One person is dead and others are injured after a collision on Highway 3 between Yellowknife and Behchoko, N.W.T.

RCMP say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In a press release, police did not specify how many others were involved in the collision, but say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released to the public.

RCMP are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 867-669-1111.