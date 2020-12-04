1 new COVID-19 case confirmed at Gahcho Kué mine

A mine worker in the Northwest Territories is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Gahcho Kué diamond mine worker came from outside the territory and travelled directly to the mine site, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon from the territorial government.

It says all workplace precautions were taken and the person is isolated "appropriately" and doing well. It isn't clear if the worker was sent home or is isolating on site.

It says there are 25 other potential contacts from the mine site who are all isolating on-site.

Public health is working with the Gahcho Kué medical staff to monitor and respond to any changes in the situation on-site, the release says.

There is no risk to the public, says the release. Risk of further transmission is also deemed very low.

Since the person is a non-resident and transmission is believed to have occurred outside the N.W.T., it won't be added to the territory's case count.

The release, attributed to Dr. Kami Kandola, the chief public health officer, notes there are "lessons from testing." It says the "rapid response and isolation" are possible because of testing and catching cases early.

It urges residents to contact local health centres or the public health unit to be assessed for COVID-19 testing "as soon as you have any symptoms."

"Getting tested early allows public health to quickly investigate, trace, and isolate to break the chain of transmission," the release says.