1 case of COVID-19 confirmed at Gahcho Kué mine

Northwest Territories public health officials have confirmed a new case of COVID-19 at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine.

"The individual is self-isolating at a secure quarantine facility onsite and is doing well," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola said in a Monday evening news release.

She said the case is not related to the two cases reported last week at the Gahcho Kué winter road satellite worksite, and that it poses no threat to N.W.T. communities.

The mine and the worksite are 40 kilometres apart and no crews travel between the two sites, according to the news release. The mine, which is owned by De Beers, is located 280 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

Kandola said the individual — a worker from outside the territory who did not test positive when they travelled into the N.W.T. — tested positive at the mine site when tested by medical staff. A second test confirmed the result at Stanton Territorial Hospital.

Twelve employees were identified as contacts at the mine. They are all self-isolating.

Kandola said medical staff are continuing to assess and test all worksite employees and that the company is working with public health officials to mitigate the risk of transmission to the other employees at the mine.