1 active COVID-19 case confirmed at Diavik Diamond Mine
Diavik Diamond Mine confirmed there is one active COVID-19 case at the N.W.T. work site.
A spokesperson said all the possible contacts are isolating.
Diavik has several regulations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including regular testing for workers throughout their time at the site, as well as before they arrive and leave.
The mine is about 300 km northeast of Yellowknife.
The territorial government said last week it will not release the number of new active cases in the N.W.T. until Wednesday.
However, the chief public health officer declared an outbreak at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine on Monday.
A spokesperson from Gahcho Kué said there were four confirmed cases at the site as of Sunday.
