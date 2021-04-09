Łutsël K'é's chief says 1st COVID-19 case confirmed in community

The chief of the Łutsël K'é Dene First Nation in the Northwest Territories says the fly-in community of about 300 people has its first case of COVID-19.

Chief Darryl Marlowe confirmed the case to CBC News Thursday night.

"We're putting everything on lock down right now until we know that the current situation is under control," he said.

Marlowe said Łutsël K'é's only school will be closed Friday. He instructed a bylaw officer to patrol the community to inform residents to stay indoors.

"It's best that everyone just stays put within their own family bubbles right now," he said.

Marlowe said the individual tested positive Thursday, a day after arriving back to the community from Yellowknife. He said the person was feeling symptomatic and got tested.

Marlowe said he confirmed the case with the community's health centre and has also been in touch with the N.W.T.'s Health Minister Julie Green, who had been in contact with the territory's chief public health officer.

The case was not included in an update Thursday night from the office of the chief public health officer, though the figures it released were as of noon Thursday.

CBC News reached out to the office to confirm the case but did not hear back Thursday night.

Marlowe said there was always a worry about COVID-19 spreading given the overcrowding in the community, where more than one family may live within the same household.

He said two units had previously been identified as a place to isolate individuals, if need be.

Marlowe is urging anyone in the community who is feeling symptomatic to get tested and is encouraging those who haven't been vaccinated to do so.

"Stay calm, stay within your own family bubbles and be supportive of one another," he said.