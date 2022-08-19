Yellowknife's only francophone school nears capacity, records highest enrolment in 13 years

Yellowknife's only francophone school is recording its highest enrolment numbers since 2009.

École Allain St-Cyr saw 30 new students register to attend for the upcoming year, bringing the total student population at the K-12 school to 188, a jump from 158 students last year.

There's also the possibility more students could register by September 30.

However, the Commission scolaire francophone des Territoires du Nord-Ouest (CSFTNO) said the school is "just on the fringes of being at capacity."

"The capacity of the school cannot increase — it's at 199 — so eventually a new school will have to be considered," said Yvonne Careen, CSFTNO superintendent.

Capacity revised downward in 2020

In 2020, the territorial government reduced the school's capacity from 250 to 199.

"We were penalized when the capacity of Allain St-Cyr School was revised downward. Subsequent negotiations took place to increase the rate to 95 per cent to reflect the change to the school's capacity," Careen said.

The CSFTNO is also waiting for the statistics on minority language education across the country, which will be published on November 30 by Statistics Canada. These numbers will give a more accurate picture of the number of students eligible for enrolment in NWT francophone schools.

"We're waiting on the census information to be able to act and work with the government to look at the expansion of this school or a new school altogether," Careen said.

CBC News reached out to the territorial government about French first language education in the N.W.T. A spokesperson said that the government invests in capital "funding based on needs supported by data regarding student enrolment levels and existing building condition."

School board has more responsibility over admissions

In 2020, the territorial Department of Education gave the CSFTNO the right to manage the admission of "non-rights holder" students.

A rights-holder is somebody who has access to the constitutionally-protected right to minority-language education under Section 23 of the charter. A student had the right to be enrolled in a French first language school if French is the native language of at least one parent.

But there are exceptions for non-rights holders. The newer legislation also allows francophile parents — those who are proficient in French, but don't consider it their first language — to enrol their children. The new rules also include a "New arrival" category for children who have immigrated to Canada, are not Canadian citizens and do not have at least one parent whose first language is English.

This year, only three of the new students enrolled at Allain St-Cyr fall into one of the non-rights holder categories — all in the new arrival category.

Next steps

Despite the agreement with the territorial government and greater control given to the CSFTNO over non-rights holder admissions, legal action over who has the right to control admissions is still ongoing, according to CSFTNO attorney Mark Power.

The Supreme Court of Canada announced in April that it would hear the CSFTNO's case on non-rights holder admissions, likely in late spring or early summer 2023.

This comes after a Court of Appeal sided with the N.W.T. government in its 2018 decision to deny several non-rights holders entry into the Francophone school system.

"We're going to file our brief with the Supreme Court at the end of August. The [N.W.T. government], on the other hand, will file its response brief about two months later, in late October, early November," Power said.