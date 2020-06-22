About CBC News Network

What is CBC News Network?

CBC News Network was one of the world's first 24-hour news channels. It brings Canadians live and breaking news from across Canada and around the globe.

Launched on July 31, 1989, as CBC Newsworld and rebranded in 2009, CBC News Network has been on the air as a 24-hour news channel for over 30 years.

Where can I watch CBC News Network?

To access CBC News Network on cable television, contact your provider. CBC News Network is also available in Canada on CBC Gem , with a premium subscription. Follow this link to learn more.

You can also access the CBC Gem app on your mobile device.

What shows are broadcast on CBC News Network?

Morning Live airs from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET with a look at developing stories from Canada and around the world.

Power & Politics takes on top political news and newsmakers weekdays at 5 p.m. ET.

The CBC News flagship nightly newscast, The National, airs Sunday to Friday at 10 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. NT).

Investigative and current affairs programs Marketplace , The Fifth Estate and The Passionate Eye are also broadcast on CBC News Network.

Where can I watch important breaking news and live government updates?

Major news briefings and breaking news events are streamed on several CBC platforms, including CBC.ca, our News App for iOS and Android, and Radio One.