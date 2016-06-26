ZZ Top adds 2nd show at Mile One Centre as tickets go on sale

Texas trio ZZ Top is celebrating 50 years of rock at Mile One Centre in May, and tickets go on sale today.

The Sharp Dressed Man rock band will be joined by Cheap Trick on May 23 and 24. Shortly after tickets went on sale Friday morning, Mile One Centre announced that a second show would be added.

Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard are considered to be the longest running major rock band with the original members still together. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Tickets for ZZ Top and Cheap Trick go on sale at 10 a.m. today.

Tickets, which are available at the box office, by phone and online, range from $68.75 to $114.75.

