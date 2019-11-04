Staple ethnic food vendor says goodbye to St. John's Farmers' Market

After 11 years behind the counter, a St. John's business owner has served the last plate of her famous meals at the St. John's Farmers' Market.

Zainab Jerrett, owner and operator of the Multi Ethnic Food Kitchen, has been involved with the farmers market since its inception in 2008.

The food stall has seen many different venues over its time, starting in the local Masonic Temple.

Jerrett, who came to St. John's from Nigeria in 1992, moved the kitchen around the city for special events before finding a permanent home at the market, which is now on Freshwater Road.

"We've been to several halls downtown. I don't even remember [all of] the names," Jerrett said.

Jerrett has been serving up ethnic treats at the farmers market since its inception in 2008. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Jerrett said her experience at the market has been life-changing, and has allowed her to broaden her cooking skills.

"I've learned so much. I've made so many friends," she said.

"I've learned to cook international food just by interacting with new immigrants or with vendors who are from different countries."

Ever-changing St. John's

Having immigrated in the early '90s, Jerrett. who worked as a folklore professor at Memorial University, remembers the region as being much different back then.

"St. John's has become very cosmopolitan. When I first came in '92, even to get my hair products, my roommates had to bring them from either New York or Boston or St. Louis," Jerrett said.

"But now you can get not just ethnic food, but hair products and anything you want."

She adds that she has no complaints about living in Newfoundland — not even the weather.

"People complain of weather. I don't because of where I originally came from, it's so hot. It's been wonderful for me here."

Jerrett will continue with her work as volunteer president of the We Care Foundation, which has sent a busload of school supplies to children in Nigeria. (Submitted by Zainab Jerrett)

Although Jerrett is retiring from the farmers market, her plate is far from empty.

She said she will continue to cater with the Multi Ethnic Food Kitchen for events, along with continuing her work in the community.

Jerrett now has her sights on organizing the annual Tombolo Multicultural Festival in Gander, St. John's and Conception Bay South, with the goal of eventually moving the festival into Labrador.

She will also continue her work with the We Care Foundation, a non-profit group she founded in 2015 that provides charitable and humanitarian support to areas like her home country.

Closing down shop on Saturday was bittersweet, she said.

"To be honest with you, it's a relief. A lot of work, sleepless nights and sleepless days," Jerrett said.

"In a way I'm kind of emotional because I will miss my friends."

