Ever wonder what the cruise ships that visit N.L. are like? Have a look inside this one in Corner Brook

Jennifer Hartley, the Port of Corner Brook's business development manager, says going aboard cruise ships as part of her job never gets old.

"It can be really deceptive looking at the ship from the outside. Then when you get inside, you say, 'Wow, it's so luxury," Hartley said aboard the Holland America Line's Zaandam on Monday.

"It's almost like … you've been transported in a completely different place. And then you walk out on deck, and you're like, 'Wow, we're still home.'"

Festivities on Monday aboard the Zaandam, carrying more than 1,400 passengers and 600 crew members, marked the ship's inaugural call to port in Corner Brook.

The ship had previously visited Corner Brook on Aug. 2, but it anchored offshore and didn't dock at the port. It will make one more visit to Corner Brook along with stops in St. Anthony and St. John's in September.

Holland America Line also marked its 150th year on the water during the ceremony.

Michiel Willems, captain of the Zaandam, said it's always exciting to visit new destinations — even if he doesn't always get the chance to explore.

"When we're at sea then I have a bit more time to spend with guests, walk around the ship and see everybody.… There's little bit less time to do other stuff," Willems said.

"Occasionally you can go ashore. But yeah, when you do it as long as I have, then you've also kind of seen the whole world at some point. And that's very cool."

Michiel Willems, captain of the Holland America Line's Zaandam, says it's exciting to visit a destination for the first time. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Hartley said the Zaandam's arrival comes in the middle of a marquee cruise ship season in the city. Twenty-nine ships will dock at the port by the end of the season, which will extend into November.

"The cruise industry in Corner Brook is really booming at the moment. We're seeing more numbers coming in every year," Hartley said.

"Having a ship of this size especially, when the passengers come off we want to make sure they have a great experience. Because that economic benefit that brings to our community is so widespread and so well appreciated amongst the community."