Youth charged with stabbing in Natuashish
The 25-year-old victim suffered several puncture wounds and injuries from being hit by a blunt object.
Blunt object also used in aggravated assault, police say
A youth is facing several charges in relation to a stabbing in Natuashish last week.
In a statement Monday, RCMP said officers responded to a stabbing at a home on the morning of Oct. 31 and found a 25-year-old victim suffered several puncture wounds to his upper body.
He also received other injuries as a result of being hit by a blunt object.
A youth from Natuashish was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and four counts of breaching court orders.
The youth has been held in custody and will appear in court at a later date.