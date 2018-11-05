Skip to Main Content
Youth charged with stabbing in Natuashish

The 25-year-old victim suffered several puncture wounds and injuries from being hit by a blunt object.

Blunt object also used in aggravated assault, police say

CBC News ·
Natuashish RCMP say officers responded to a stabbing at a home on the morning of Oct. 31. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

A youth is facing several charges in relation to a stabbing in Natuashish last week.

In a statement Monday, RCMP said officers responded to a stabbing at a home on the morning of Oct. 31 and found a 25-year-old victim suffered several puncture wounds to his upper body.

He also received other injuries as a result of being hit by a blunt object.

A youth from Natuashish was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and four counts of breaching court orders.

The youth has been held in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

