Sportsmanship in youth sports is shifting as parents become more invested, say psychologists

Despite a ruling from Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador than eliminated post-game handshakes due to incidents that caused players and coaches to suspended last month, posts on social media indicate that have continued following the holiday break. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

In the wake of a high-profile decision by Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador to ban post-game handshakes, sports experts say they're seeing a shift in youth sports culture across Canada.

David Hancock, a Memorial University professor and sports pyschologist, says the problem starts at the top in youth sports, including hockey.

"We have a respect problem in hockey from the coaches down the line," Hancock told CBC News in an interview before Hockey N.L. reversed its decision.

"Leadership is learned behaviour and so is respect, so if kids see their parents being aggressive during the game, then they will act the same."

Psychologist and hockey mom Shannon Edison says parents invest a lot of time and money in their children's sports — and some want to see a return on their investment. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Parents investing high amounts of money and time in minor sports is a part of the problem, according to Shannon Edison, who's both a psychologist and hockey mom.

"Parents want a positive return on their investment, so they insert themselves," Edison said in an interview before Hockey N.L.'s reversal. "They want to see immediate progress from their child and demand that the coaches and refs make that happen."

Coaches in turn put high demands on their players, which can lead to aggressive interactions from the bench and create a culture of intense pressure at the rink.

"A shift in parenting has contributed to the shift in sports culture," said Edison.

If a parent often publicly disagrees with the referee and coach on their decisions, she says, the child won't learn how to advocate for themselves or see the need for self-improvement.

"Failure is a part of sports, and if they are not allowed to fail they will not see the need to improve."

She added the "pendumlum has swung pretty far" in how some parents prepare children to face adversity.

"We've gotten to a place where there's been quite a lot of striving toward protection from unpleasant experiences," she said. "Our role is to help kids to learn to tolerate distress rather than prevent them from feeling distress."

If children aren't taught to deal with stress properly, say experts, it can come out in other ways — and in sports that includes aggressive and unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Parents and referees can help prevent that, but when they see problems on the ice or on the field, they often don't feel empowered to speak out against the aggressive parents who scream at refs and players, said Hancock.

Hancock says empowering people to speak up and correct poor behaviour — by a small minority of people — will create an environment of respect at the rink.

"You're probably looking at 90 per cent of players, 90 per cent of coaches, 90 per cent of parents, have that level of respect," he said. "[But] I don't know that a lot of them feel empowered to intervene and say, 'I will deal with this.' And that's where maybe there needs to be some attention on how we get people to stand up and say, 'That's not OK. You need to stop talking.'"

Hockey N.L. axes post-game handshakes to cut down on fights Duration 2:04 Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador is facing pushback after moving post-game handshakes to before the puck drops to cut down on fights.

When Hockey N.L. announced its decision to eliminate post-game handshake in minor boys' games, it cited recent post-game incidents — specifics were not provided — that led to the suspension of players and coaches.

Hancock says the problem isn't limited to Newfoundland and Labrador. In Quebec and Ontario minor soccer leagues, referees wear body cameras to prevent abuse from parents and players. Many minor sports referees are minors themselves — as young as 14 — and are increasingly facing virulent comments from adults.

Hancock also sees a bigger problem evolving in minor sports.

"People are committing child abuse. I know that might sound extreme, but … the demographic of officials in most of your team sports sees about 30 to 40 per cent being 21 and under."

