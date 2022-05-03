Youth photography exhibit to show beauty of Labrador, daily life

The COVID-19 pandemic may have posed some initial challenges for a youth art project in Labrador, but the students persevered and the work will be unveiled this weekend at a public exhibit in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The Labrador In Focus photography program was a 14-week course that set out to teach youth photography skills. CBC offered digital cameras for the winter semester to the seven participants, who are between 12 and 16.

Because of pandemic restrictions, six weeks of the program were held online. Sessions were then held at the Melville Public Library, and outdoors at the Birth Island Boardwalk.

Some of the students take a break while out photographing at the Birch Island Boardwalk in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Throughout it all, as the teacher, I've seen the teenagers show courage, talent and a willingness to learn and give it their all.

Images from the project will be on display from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. AT on Saturday at the Lawrence O'Brien Arts Centre. All are welcome, snacks and refreshments will be provided, and the public can meet Labrador Morning host Janice Goudie.

There will also be a survey for attendees to complete to have their name entered into a draw for some CBC swag.

Brittany Janes captured a series of partridge tracks running through the image as they head for the hills to avoid the hunters. It can take a long time to hunt partridges depending on the weather, sun position, temperature and amount of hunters searching for them. (Submitted by Brittany Janes)

Caley-Anne MacDonald, one of the youth photographers, said she's excited for the food and to see her friends. And what is her fellow photographer Brittany Janes looking forward to? "Showing how much I've worked on the photos and how I've gotten better at it."

The Labrador In Focus photography program is looking at expanding to Nain and Cartwright for the summer. If you know a youth who may be interested, please have them or their parents contact CBC journalist Heidi Atter by email.

Regan Edmunds used a stroke light and low shutter speed to take this photograph. (Submitted by Regan Edmunds)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador