12-year-old Croatia fan anticipates World Cup final

Everyone loves an underdog, Gabriel Moyes-Vaandering included.

The 12-year-old from St. John's has been playing soccer for about seven years and is a student of the game who enjoys different aspects of the sport.

He's also a fan who looks forward to events like the FIFA World Cup and this year's tournament in Russia is no exception.

What is an exception is his chosen favourite for the tournament, Croatia, and the fact that that favourite is playing in the final on Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic scored the winning goal in the 109th minute on Wednesday to send Croatia to its first-ever World Cup final. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"For the past two World Cups, I have to say, I've been cheering for Germany," Moyes-Vaandering told the St. John's Morning Show.

"I was kind of disappointed (this year). At the third game of the group stages I thought 'Germany is so slow this year, I'm going to have to cheer for an underdog that I have family from.' So the immediate thought was Croatia."

Competing family ties

Moyes-Vaandering loves the accessibility of soccer, a team sport beloved around the world because all that's required to start playing is a ball and a group of friends.

"The passing and the concept of being able to communicate from one side of the field to the other without actually speaking, I find really cool," he said of the sport.

Choosing a team to root for is a little more complicated, however, especially with family from several soccer-loving countries.

In addition to having Croatian ties Moyes-Vaandering also has family from England, which made Wednesday's Croatia vs. England match a tense 90 minutes for him.

The first half of the match was all England's, but Croatia tied the game up, then buried a dagger in extra time to send the rival team home in defeat.

"I think that I may have scared the neighbours next door," Moyes-Vaandering said of his reaction to Croatia's winning goal.

"Of course I was cheering, but I had no one to hug because I was the only supporter. I was high fiving myself."

The World Cup final

Come Sunday, Moyes-Vaandering says he can be found in downtown St. John's at the Duke of Duckworth, a renowned local pub and eatery with a reputation as soccer fan's second home.

He'll be joined by a friend from Montreal — who will be cheering for France.

How does Moyes-Vaandering hope that final match of the tournament will end?

"Hopefully me screaming of joy, and him being a little cross that his team lost."

