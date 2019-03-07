'It's good for your brain': This six-year-old wants you to love science

When he's not learning about the Titanic or asking Siri to teach him Japanese, six-year-old Simon Feaver loves to do experiments. The Corner Brook student is obsessed with science and the world around him.

"It's fun and it's good for your brain," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning's Bernice Hillier.

He even has his own YouTube channel, Science with Simon, to get other kids excited about it too.

Wearing safety glasses and a lab coat, the exuberant first-grader does everything from making a pasta rocket to a vibrating robot.

Simon the 6-y-o scientist makes Elephant Toothpaste. <a href="https://t.co/VXpGpTxDAU">pic.twitter.com/VXpGpTxDAU</a> —@cheriewheeler

It's something his parents encouraged at an early age; they say Simon has always been very curious and wants to know why things happen or how things work.

When he has questions, said mother Melissa Feaver, they help him find the answers. They'll look at YouTube videos or get books at the public library. But often he wants to get his hands in there and actually try things himself.

"There's been times I've come into the kitchen and he has bowls filled with liquid and he's putting things in," she said. "He wants to leave them for three days to see what happens."

Adding yeast and warm water to hydrogen peroxide, Simon explains all the oxygen gets sucked out 'super-fast' and creates a thermal reaction. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC)

She said they really try to follow his curiosity. He went through a phase where he wanted to know everything about the human body after he heard that a family member had their gallbladder removed.

"If you asked, he'd tell you his favourite body part is the large intestine," she laughed.

He's also interested in the solar system, geography and ships like the Titanic or the MV Estonia, a vessel that sank in the Baltic Sea in 1994.

Wherever his interests go, Feaver said they just try to keep up with him. Other than safety concerns, the only time they've said no was when he wanted to leave milk out for a couple of days and see what would happen.

Simon's recipe for elephant toothpaste. (Submitted by Melissa Feaver)

Simon's videos have caught the attention of his schoolmates at J.J. Curling Elementary, who watch Science with Simon in class and joke he'll win a Nobel Prize someday.

Simon's Lego Titanic even has an iceberg. (Submitted by Melissa Feaver)

But fame isn't really important to this six-year-old. His mom says he just wants to share his love of science.

"He likes the idea of people seeing [his videos] and will want to do their own experiments," she said.

