A new face at the St. John's city council meeting brought hope — or, rather, Hope brought her

A tiny new person made a big impact during Monday's city council meeting in St. John's, but it wasn't for any motion she brought forward.

Some say she brought something else forward: a sign of progress made and a sign of more change hopefully to come.

Ward 2 Coun. Hope Jamieson had her newborn daughter on her hip throughout the meeting, impressing a number of women in the gallery.

"Hope showed you can be a mom. You can work," said Lindsey Hynes, a co-ordinator with the Go Getters volunteer group.

Lindsey Hynes, right, and Kristen Whittle are with the Go Getters group. (Paula Gale/CBC)

The Go Getters is a group of 23 women who have each pledged to do 120 hours of community service in the community and bump up their civic engagement by attending city council meetings and becoming more involved in their communities.



While on The St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday morning to talk about the group, Hynes said a Go Getter in the gallery at Monday's council meeting was inspired to see Jamieson work with her baby at her side.

"She was Supermom," Hynes said. "The baby was just there in the chambers, the whole time."

You've come a long way, baby

It was a far cry from the days when former deputy mayor Shannie Duff was the lone woman on council, fielding gendered putdowns from former mayor Andy Wells.

"I think it's a sign we are moving in the right direction," she said. "It's kind of a new age and I do think that the millennial — that sometimes get a bad rap — have an open-mindedness that was a bit lacking in earlier generations."

Seeing young women "who are courageous enough to try to combine their career duties and their motherhood duties" makes her happy, said Duff.

Shannie Duff made a long career out of municipal politics, serving eight terms for the City of St. John's. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Just a few years ago, there wasn't a single woman on St. John's city council. Duff helped Jamieson with her campaign because she wanted more women, especially young women, in power at city hall, she said.

Duff said the presence of Jamieson's daughter shows there's likely a need for a child-care program to help city workers and councillors with young children, and to encourage more young people to run for municipal politics.

"It takes courage, it takes money, it takes all kinds of things to have children. It's harder today than it [used to be]. Anything that we can do to support that young, child-bearing generation in dealing with work-life balance, I think, is fabulous."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador