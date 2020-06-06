These are the people in your neighbourhood: Mom enlists experts for Zoom chats with kids

Sarah Smellie created You Could Do This Too after trying to find something educational for her son Xavier and his friends. The series features people who make a living doing things they love, from standup comedy to video game design. (Sarah Smellie/Facebook)

After looking for ways to keep her son productive during the downtime of the COVID-19, a St. John's mother's idea for an online chat series is helping kids learn about the things they enjoy.

Over the course of the pandemic, Sarah Smellie launched You Could Do This Too, a series of chats involving kids meeting people who do things they love for a living via videoconferencing software Zoom.

"It came from trying to find something educational and something of value for [my son] Xavier to do with his time, other than play Fortnite," Smellie told CBC Radio's Weekend AM recently.

"I was really struggling to find things for him to do that he would enjoy … so I got a hold of some of the parents of his friends and said, 'What if we got some neat people from the community to lead Zoom sessions for them, showing them what they do, how they do it, and how they got into it?"

Smellie said the first few meetings involved people in fields Xavier was interested in, such as comedian Matt Wright and comic book artist Mike Feehan. Xavier said he especially liked learning how to tell jokes with Wright.

"I thought it was great," he said. "He taught us a lot of fart jokes."

Gord Little, a video game designer from St. John's, was one of the first people involved in the project. He showed the kids what goes into creating a character and worked with the group to create a pose for the main character of his new game, Ayre.

"I've always liked video games since I was a kid, so the idea of being able to share a bit of it back to the next generation was actually really cool," Little said. "We went through making a pose for the main character, and that pose ended up in the game itself. They wanted her to do a dab, of course."

Game designer Gordon Little took part in one of the Zoom chats, showing the group what goes into creating a video game character. (Submitted by Gordon Little)

Smellie said people like Little in the sessions work really well with the kids, providing a visual aspect they can see at work and connect with.

"The sessions work really well if there's something to show them," Smellie said. "So I've been going after people who would have lots of great visuals to share."

After beginning the sessions with just Xavier and his friend group, other parents are now asking to get involved. One event, a talk about movies and television with Schitt's Creek director Jordan Canning, was shared by the National Arts Centre on Facebook.

Smellie said she has been trying to keep the number of kids low in order to make it feel like they are really connecting with the guest. She is working to open up events to the public working with Unpossible NL, an organization giving people access to creative opportunities run by her partner.

Xavier said he is looking forward to more chats, and has been learning a lot since the idea began.

"[I've learned] that I can do pretty much anything."

Smellie has a number of chats coming up, including with Newfoundland mathematician and Oscar winner Robert Bridson and art director Jud Haynes, who created the album artwork for, among others, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.