Yoga teachers stretching bodies and budgets with free and pay-what-you-can classes

Some yoga teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador are exercising pricing flexibility to try and get more people on their mats in a pandemic that's stretching many financially and emotionally.

Earlier this month, the Pine Loft Yoga Community switched to a sliding scale model in which class costs are based on what a person can afford.

"I have been, sort of, on a single income for the past three years so I know, myself, how it feels to struggle financially," said co-owner Danielle Flynn.

She took ownership of the Portugal Cove-St. Philip's studio with co-owner Andrea Porter in January, never suspecting Newfoundland and Labrador would fall into a second lockdown.

They had opened under a standard set-pricing plan but pivoted after the province shut in again.

A different approach

The Green Bottle sliding scale weighs financial privilege by listing statements for people to consider against their reality.

For example: "I am comfortably able to meet all my basic needs," "I own or lease a car," and "I can afford an annual vacation or take time off," are all statements of financial privilege.

The scale starts to drop with statements like "I am employed," "I have some expendable income," and "I may have some debt but it does not prohibit attainment of basic needs."

On the lowest end, it lists "I have no access to savings," "I rent lower-end properties or have unstable housing," and "I frequently stress about meeting basic needs and don't always achieve them."

Using that measure, Pineloft has created four payment tiers for its monthly memberships, class passes and drop-in fees: low, middle, high and "karma," when someone has extra.

Andrea Porter, left, and Danielle Flynn stand outside their Pine Loft Yoga Community studio. They're operating online while health restrictions are in place. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"That way it's like a reciprocal relationship where we depend on community to help and support each other so nobody is left behind," Porter said.

Drop-in rates, for example, range from $7 to $19.

"If somebody doesn't feel like they could even make the lowest payment … reach out to us and we'll make it work," Flynn said, noting that someone has already contacted them for that kind of flexibility. "So far it's going good."

'Help the humans'

Like Flynn and Porter, Teresa Butler was teaching classes in studio when the pandemic hit. Her income came entirely from in-person yoga, massage, doula services and wellness coaching, but the first lockdown took away her livelihood.

"My very first reaction was, 'Let's help the humans the best way you can,'" Butler said.

Butler offered free yoga classes during the initial lockdown as well as the more recent one. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Every day through that first lockdown, Butler posted free classes on social media.

"I literally just jumped online and by, like, the seat of my pants, I was just going," she said, adding that receiving the Canada emergency response benefit helped.

"Honest to god, I was so thankful for the CERB, you know? It was something that, at least I was getting my bills paid, and I just wanted to bring a little sparkle to people's days."

Yoga calms the nerves, teaches people to breathe and can be a tool to help cope with quarantine, she said.

A second offering

When restrictions started to lift, Butler was left with a community of people. She started a subscription service called Raise your Vibe Tribe, in wihich clients pay a monthly fee to access different ceremonies and daily classes. She has between 130 and 150 subscribing members, she said, and she doesn't intend to return to a studio.

But when the second major outbreak came, Butler went back to posting for free.

"I just know so many people are struggling so I just wanted to, like, give them a piece of my heart to be like, 'All right, let's move through this funk and junk and all this uncertainty,'" she said, tearing up.

"Anything that I can just do to give is — really it fills me up, as well — so I do this for them but I do it for me because I just love to serve and help and be a light for people in a really dark time."

