New Indian restaurant in Dildo is realization of owners' longtime dream

Sulagna Sanyal and Raj Menon are the owners of the Yes B'y Indian Kitchen of Dildo. (Submitted by Sulagna Sanyal and Raj Menon )

A restaurant with the name Yes B'y conjures up visions of Newfoundland cuisine: fresh cod, Jiggs' dinner and toutons.

But that's not what's being offered by a couple who moved from Fort McMurray, Alta. — a place teeming with people from the Rock and the Big Land — to open the Yes B'y Indian Kitchen of Dildo.

It all started with a camping trip last year to Elinor Lake, about a three-hour drive south of Fort McMurray.

That's where Sulagna Sanyal and Raj Menon bumped into some Newfoundlanders while on vacation, and through the jigs and reels — with life ambitions shared over a barbecue, including Sanyal and Menon's dream of opening a restaurant — the couple were shown an oceanfront house near Marystown for sale by their new friends.

Two weeks later they were on a flight to the island.

"The only thing we knew is that the people were super-nice," Sanyal told CBC Radio's On The Go.

Chicken kebab is on the menu at the Yes B'y Indian Kitchen. (Yes B'y Indian Kitchen of Dildo/Facebook)

While the house near Marystown was in their price range, Sanyal and Menon didn't feel it was their dream home.

But the real estate agent the couple were working with showed them a second home, this time in Dildo, with its burgeoning tourism industry.

"Immediately we decided to buy that house and chase our dreams, because for us it's all about chasing our dreams no matter what," said Sanyal.

"So we left our jobs, took a new challenge and wanted to make it happen here."

The food

The menu at Yes B'y is a blend of southern and eastern Indian cuisine, said Menon. Sanyal adds that the food is based on homestyle cooking, with less spice than other Indian dishes to cater to those who aren't accustomed to the food without losing the taste.

Saynal said she uses a lot of her mother's recipes on the menu, along with others she believes people will enjoy.

The restaurant has been open just over a month, offering takeout cooked and prepped by Sanyal and Menon.

Yes B'y has been open for a month. The owners say business is picking up. (Yes B'y Indian Kitchen of Dildo/Facebook)

Menon said things are beginning to get busy at the restaurant.

"It's been really satisfactory, especially in the last two weeks as word is spreading. People are coming out and supporting us. We're really happy," he said.

"It's getting busier day by day, for sure."

The couple has also embraced the local culture and in turn the locals have embraced them back.

Menon said they were invited to shed parties during their first Christmas in Dildo, and after telling a customer they'd never gone cod jigging, they were on a boat within two days to catch their quota.

"It just goes to say how much the local people are so friendly and accommodating. They didn't know us, they just came to our shop, had our food and started [talking] about cod and the next day we are on their boat jigging cod," he said.

"It was a good day."

