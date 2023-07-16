Migratory birds nests possibly destroyed during trail renovations in Labrador City

Tim Collins snapped this photo of yellow warblers near Little Wabush Lake last summer. Now, there's no sign of birds in the area. (Tim Collins/Submitted)

"Just listen," said nature photographer Tim Collins, while standing on a recently excavated trail near Little Wabush Lake on a quiet summer day.

"What do you hear? Not a sound."

In his work as a photographer, Collins shoots pictures of tiny yellow warblers every year as they nest next to the western Labrador lake. But this year, the birds aren't there, and Collins said the only difference is that construction work happened along the trail.

"All you should hear is warblers and all you should see birds flying back and forth," he said.

"They are no longer here and they never up and moved on their own. So they're flattened by the loaders.… No one can tell me that they never killed at least 20 or 30 nests along a mile stretch of shoreline."

The recently excavated shoreline of Little Wabush Lake. Tim Collins says this area used to be filled with tall willows and was home to the nests of yellow warblers. (Darryl Dinn/CBC News)

While the warblers are what caught Collins's attention, he figures other birds have been killed too.

"From waterthrushes to yellow warblers to Wilson's warblers to robins to murres, sparrows, everything. Insects, everything. They just flattened it all."

Collins said work in the area is usually halted when a bird is present.

"IOC, Tacora, they stops work," he said.

"If a bird was on a tire, they'll park that haul truck. Same as IOC, if they see a bird in the pits, they won't blast. But the town comes down to a river's edge and flattens the whole place? It don't make sense."

After Collins and other concerned residents posted about the matter on social media, the town halted work on the trail. However, Collins said the damage is done.

"The ones that nested in this area are dead, gone. And they're not going to mate again in a year. This brood is gone. History," he said.

Nature photographer Tim Collins says heavy machinery likely killed the yellow warblers that usually nest in the area that's now been excavated as part of a trail at Little Wabush Lake. (Darryl Dinn/CBC News)

Labrador City's Deputy Mayor Mitchell Marsh said the council is working on the situation, though they can not confirm if birds actually nested in the area.

"It's just hearsay on Facebook," Marsh said.

"There's no concrete evidence for us that there actually was birds nesting there," he said. "I do assume that there probably was. I mean, the people that did complain about it, did put a post up, spent a lot of time in that area."

Marsh said the trail renovations were fully permitted and being conducted appropriately.

"From a town standpoint and from a municipality standpoint, all permits and all approvals from the federal and provincial governments, including the body of water permit, were followed to spec."

Marsh said the federal and provincial governments conducted all the necessary surveys in their permitting process and the town council greenlit the work based on the approval of the other two levels of government.

The shoreline of Little Wabush Lake is pictured here after construction was halted. Labrador City Deputy Mayor Mitchell Marsh says the work was happening according to permits and approvals from the federal and provincial governments. (Darryl Dinn/CBC News)

"As soon as we heard of the potential disturbance of the nest, it was halted immediately and the area was surveyed by our town management and we've been working with federal and provincial authorities since to see what the next steps for us are," he said.

The deputy mayor said the situation is something the town take seriously.

"We live in the wilderness, we're in Labrador and wildlife is a big part of our living," he said.

"We support the Ducks Unlimited group around here. All the bird watching groups that are here. We're an advocate for these people. So, obviously it's not very good if we did, in fact, disturb bird nesting."

However, Marsh said even if the birds were disturbed, there is still hope for them.

"The third party environmental groups that we're working with did say that these particular birds that were reported to be disturbed from their nest have very quick rehabilitation, so they can re-hatch in areas within two to three days. But in saying that, it's still not good enough," he said.

"There was definitely nothing done maliciously and whatever we can do to make sure that if this did actually happen, that it doesn't happen again," Marsh said.

This photo of a yellow warbler was taken by Tim Collins in a past year. 'They're little darts of sunlight flying around,' Collins says. (Tim Collins/Submitted)

In a statement to CBC News, Environment and Climate Change Canada, or ECCC, said they have been advised of this incident and have been communicating with the Canadian Wildlife Service Permit office and the Town of Labrador City.

ECCC is responsible for enforcing the Migratory Birds Convention Act, a law which protects migratory birds. ECCC can issue a range of consequences for violating the act including warning letters, monetary penalties or charges initiating prosecutions.

As for Collins, he had been looking forward to his annual photography sessions with the yellow warblers.

"It just wasn't thought about.… They can say they've done any bird survey they want. They never done no birds survey. Zero was done. Zero."

"I love the trails, the town did an amazing job on all the trails," Collins said. "But you don't drop a blade on the 1st of July on any waterway."

