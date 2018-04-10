She survived sexual assault. Now this designer is giving back

It's been three years since Yellow Rose owner and artist Anna Murphy says she was beaten and sexually assaulted by a taxi driver in St. John's.

In that time, Murphy said, the Sexual Assault Crisis and Prevention Centre has been a crucial part of her healing. She has used the organization's 24-hour support and information line many times, she said.

"It's really valuable to have people who you can talk to in a non-judgmental space that also understand what you're going through."

Murphy will be donating all of the proceeds from a "No Means No" shirt she designed to the organization in January.

Hear more about her experience and the meaning behind her design in the video above.

